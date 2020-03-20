Gulf Shores City Schools is providing free “Grab and Go” meals

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools said Friday they will provide free “Grab and Go” meals to ALL Gulf Shores City Schools’ students and any child under the age of 18 starting Monday March 23.

School site pick-up:

Gulf Shores High School

11:00 – 12:00 (Monday – Friday)

Neighborhood sites will begin Monday, March 23 (Monday-Friday)

The locations and time frame for neighborhood pick-up are:

St. Andrews by the Sea (Ft. Morgan Road) – 11:30 am – 11:50 am

Bodenhamer Recreation Center – 11:30 am – 11:50 am

Pelican Place, Craft Farms (West side of Cobb Theater) – 11:30 am – 11:50 am

SportsPlex (County Road 6) – 11:30 am – 11:50 am

Gulf Shores City Schools says internet hotspots are also available for any Gulf Shores City Schools student who needs home internet access. Devices are available at the Central Office, 300 East 16th Ave. Please call or email to arrange pick-up.

If you have any questions please contact: Central Office (251)-968-9873.

LATEST STORIES: