CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Jackson is dead and another is hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning. A news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 77-year-old Lillie Smith died when the Jaguar she was driving collided with a pick-up truck on US Highway 43 at about 6:30 Saturday morning.

ALEA says the Jaguar also collided with another car after the first impact. Smith died in the crash. A 64-year-old passenger in the Jaguar was hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The crash happened two miles south of Grove Hill in Clarke County.