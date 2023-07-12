GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – A beloved member of the Grove Hill Police Department has died. Lewis King, who has worked with the department for more than 30 years, suffered a stroke last week.

King spent a lot of time serving his community at Clarke Co. High School. He was a school resource officer, but was more than that to students and faculty. Those who knew him best tell us he was always helping with various tasks on campus, aside from his normal duties. Lewis was a reserve officer for Grove Hill Police Department.

“The CCHS family lost a dear friend today. We are saddened by the loss of Lewis King. Lewis was always there for everyone and anything happening at CCHS or the community of Grove Hill. I am very blessed to have personally witnessed so many lives that Lewis touched over the 25 years that we worked together. On behalf of the entire faculty, staff, students, and CCHS family, our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. We know that he will continue to look out for us and he will truly be missed,” Principal Chris Young said in a statement.