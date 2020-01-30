Group slams decision to partially close Holman, transfer prisoners

Alabamians for Fair Justice says move will lead to overcrowding elsewhere and hardship for prisoners' families

Alabamians for Fair Justice is criticizing the Alabama Department of Corrections decision Wednesday to partially close the Holman Correctional Facility near Atmore.

“The State of Alabama continues to pursue shortsighted, counterproductive solutions to the unprecedented crisis in Alabama prisons,” the group said in an open letter to Governor Kay Ivey, ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn, and Alabama legislators.

Alabamians for Fair Justice is a coalition made up of former incarcerated individuals and family members of those currently serving time in Alabama prisons.

The ADOC says it will transfer about 600 inmates from Holman to other Alabama prisons. Alabamians for Fair Justice claims this will create a hardship for many families.

“There is now no maximum security prison below Birmingham, meaning that family members living in south Alabama will have to travel hours to visit their loved ones,” the group’s open letter said.

The coalition is also worried about sending inmates to other Alabama prisons that are overcrowded and understaffed. It claims Donaldson is staffed at 35%, with 137% occupancy, St. Clair is staffed at 34%, with 92% occupancy, and Limestone is staffed at 60%, with 132%. The group fears increased violence and deaths at these facilities.