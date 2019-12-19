Grant awarded to help immigrant victims of domestic violence in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey awarded $47,792 to AshaKiran Inc. to provide aid for immigrant victims of domestic violence.

AshaKrian was created in 2006 to offer culturally specific services to help domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Alabama. The funds will help the company train shelter programs, first responders, and other professionals who work with victims. AshaKiran also operates an emergency shelter and 24-hour hotline for victims.

“Domestic violence touches every culture, and it is imperative that victims of all backgrounds have access to professional assistance at a time they need it most. I commend the work that AshaKiran continues to do to ensure that cultural backgrounds are not a barrier for victims to receive needed and available assistance.” Governor Kay Ivey

The group was founded by volunteers to help South Asian minorities hindered by a cultural and language barrier. The group has expanded to serve victims with origins in China, Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Europe.

The funds were made available by the U.S. Justice Department and administered by The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are committed to assisting organizations like AshaKiran that provide help for those who have suffered from abuse” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell

