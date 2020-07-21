‘Grandma needs letters’: Hoover woman starts letter-writing campaign to uplift grandmother

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Life for Maxine Decker grew lonely after COVID-19 hit her nursing home in Ohio, forcing her into quarantine. So Megan Miles, her granddaughter in Hoover, found a creative way to lift her spirits.

Miles took to social media, posting “Grandma Needs Letters,” asking the community to send notes to the Ohio nursing home. There was an immediate outpouring from the community. Maxine even received letters from an entire kindergarten class.

“They give her a really good sense of entertainment, because sometimes a novel can only get you so far,” Miles said. “When you’re hearing actual stories from people and they have a little background information about you, like her motto and such, then she can actually read things and connect with people from afar, which she doesn’t have the luxury of doing right now otherwise.”

Maxine’s motto is “get up, dress up, show up, but don’t ever give up.” Some good news: Maxine has now recovered from COVID-19.

Megan said that while her grandmother has already received many letters, she hopes to inspire others to write to their local nursing homes.

If you want to send a letter to Maxine, you can address it to her nursing home:

Maxine Decker

400 Barks Rd W

Marion, OH 43302

