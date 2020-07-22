Grand Hotel in running for Top Historic Hotel

People can vote in USA Today's contest

Point Clear’s Grand Hotel is in the running for “Top Historic Hotel in the U.S.”

USA Today is having an online contest that expires Monday. As of Tuesday night, the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa is at #3, trailing The Peabody in Memphis and Pennsylvania’s Historic Hotel Bethlehem.

People can vote once a day per device. Click here for a link.

