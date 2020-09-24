Grand Hotel in Point Clear reopens Thursday, eight days after Hurricane Sally

Point Clear, Ala. (WKRG) — The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Point Clear reopens today, just over a week after Hurricane Sally hit. The Hotel had minimal damage.

According to a press release:

“Our Grand Hotel team is excited to announce the resort will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, with the following amenities available: Main Building and South Bay House guest rooms, Bucky’s Lounge, Bayside Grill, in-room dining, Local Market, Oak & Azalea, tennis pro shop and 10 tennis courts, pier, Grand Lawn, feature pool, adult pool & cabanas,” said Scott Tripoli, general manager of the resort. “The Jubilee Poolside Grill will open on Friday, September 25,” he said. ”The golf courses will reopen in a few days. Additional guest rooms, Southern Roots, 1847, and the spa will open in early October.”

