Graddick steps down as head of state parole board

Mobile native Charles Graddick resigned today as Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. He informed Governor Kay Ivey via letter of his intention to step down at the end of the month.

“I’m leaving the Bureau much better than I found it, on firm footing and in the hands of some competent leadership,” Graddick said in his resignation letter.

Graddick has been on the job 14 months and has drawn criticism from the ACLU of Alabama for the low number of inmates granted parole under his tenure.

“In fiscal year 2020, Alabama denied release to 78 percent of people eligible for parole during a global pandemic and after the U.S. Department of Justice ordered state leaders to address prison overcrowding,” said Beth Shelburne of the ACLU of Alabama’s Campaign for Smart Justice. “We are hopeful that Graddick’s departure marks the beginning of recovery for Alabama’s beleaguered parole system.”

The 75-year-old Graddick served as Mobile County District Attorney, Alabama Attorney General, and Mobile County Circuit Court Judge in a long legal and political career that also included an unsuccessful run for Governor in 1986.