Governor Kay Ivey’s most memorable moments of 2021

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama has seen some of the best times, and worst times during 2021. On the last day of 2021 the Governor’s office has shared a video of Kay Ivey’s most memorable moments from the year.

The following list is Ivey’s most memorable moments, according to the Governor’s office.

  • Feb. 2: State of the State Address
  • Feb. 10: ALDI Loxley Headquarters Groundbreaking
  • March 13: Easter Egg Roll
  • March 29: Calhoun, Hale, Bibb and Shelby Counties Tornado Damage Tour
  • April 2: ALNG Wilcox County Vaccination Clinic
  • April 27: Washington County Hospital Emergency Department Groundbreaking
  • May 22: USS Mobile Commissioning
  • June 10: Montgomery Whiterwater Park Groundbreaking
  • Summer Bill Signings
  • June 23: Brown Chapel AME Church Restoration Groundbreaking
  • July 1: Ribbon Cutting at Athens Alabama Veterans Museum
  • July 16: Congressman John Lewis Capitol Plaque Unveiling
  • Aug. 3: KultureCity ALEA Press Conference
  • Aug. 11: AltaPointe Health Behavioral Health Crisis Center Ribbon Cutting
  • Sep. 30: Lauderdale County Ag and Events Center Groundbreaking
  • Oct. 6: Made in Alabama Showcase
  • Oct. 18: Toyota Alabama Engine Line Off
  • Oct. 29: UA Gadsden’s Early Learning Initiative Ribbon Cutting
  • Nov. 12: West Alabama Corridor Groundbreaking
  • Nov. 29: Drive Electric Campaign Announcement
  • Dec. 2: Redstone Arsenal FirstNet Build Ribbon Cutting

