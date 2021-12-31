Governor Kay Ivey’s most memorable moments of 2021

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama has seen some of the best times, and worst times during 2021. On the last day of 2021 the Governor’s office has shared a video of Kay Ivey’s most memorable moments from the year.

The following list is Ivey’s most memorable moments, according to the Governor’s office.

Feb. 2: State of the State Address

Feb. 10: ALDI Loxley Headquarters Groundbreaking

March 13: Easter Egg Roll

March 29: Calhoun, Hale, Bibb and Shelby Counties Tornado Damage Tour

April 2: ALNG Wilcox County Vaccination Clinic

April 27: Washington County Hospital Emergency Department Groundbreaking

May 22: USS Mobile Commissioning

June 10: Montgomery Whiterwater Park Groundbreaking

Summer Bill Signings

June 23: Brown Chapel AME Church Restoration Groundbreaking

July 1: Ribbon Cutting at Athens Alabama Veterans Museum

July 16: Congressman John Lewis Capitol Plaque Unveiling

Aug. 3: KultureCity ALEA Press Conference

Aug. 11: AltaPointe Health Behavioral Health Crisis Center Ribbon Cutting

Sep. 30: Lauderdale County Ag and Events Center Groundbreaking

Oct. 6: Made in Alabama Showcase

Oct. 18: Toyota Alabama Engine Line Off

Oct. 29: UA Gadsden’s Early Learning Initiative Ribbon Cutting

Nov. 12: West Alabama Corridor Groundbreaking

Nov. 29: Drive Electric Campaign Announcement

Dec. 2: Redstone Arsenal FirstNet Build Ribbon Cutting

To watch the video, click here.