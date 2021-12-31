Governor Kay Ivey’s most memorable moments of 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama has seen some of the best times, and worst times during 2021. On the last day of 2021 the Governor’s office has shared a video of Kay Ivey’s most memorable moments from the year.
The following list is Ivey’s most memorable moments, according to the Governor’s office.
- Feb. 2: State of the State Address
- Feb. 10: ALDI Loxley Headquarters Groundbreaking
- March 13: Easter Egg Roll
- March 29: Calhoun, Hale, Bibb and Shelby Counties Tornado Damage Tour
- April 2: ALNG Wilcox County Vaccination Clinic
- April 27: Washington County Hospital Emergency Department Groundbreaking
- May 22: USS Mobile Commissioning
- June 10: Montgomery Whiterwater Park Groundbreaking
- Summer Bill Signings
- June 23: Brown Chapel AME Church Restoration Groundbreaking
- July 1: Ribbon Cutting at Athens Alabama Veterans Museum
- July 16: Congressman John Lewis Capitol Plaque Unveiling
- Aug. 3: KultureCity ALEA Press Conference
- Aug. 11: AltaPointe Health Behavioral Health Crisis Center Ribbon Cutting
- Sep. 30: Lauderdale County Ag and Events Center Groundbreaking
- Oct. 6: Made in Alabama Showcase
- Oct. 18: Toyota Alabama Engine Line Off
- Oct. 29: UA Gadsden’s Early Learning Initiative Ribbon Cutting
- Nov. 12: West Alabama Corridor Groundbreaking
- Nov. 29: Drive Electric Campaign Announcement
- Dec. 2: Redstone Arsenal FirstNet Build Ribbon Cutting
