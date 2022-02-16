(WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey signed a joint petition along with 15 other state governors urging President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions for truckers as tensions in Ottawa escalate.

Other blockades manned by demonstrators have mostly been abandoned but the blockade in Ottawa remains. The blockades not only forced Trudeau to declare a state-of-emergency but also caused supply-chain shortages and economic damage to the American auto industry, according to the letter.

“We understand the vital importance of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated,” the letter reads.

“However, we are deeply concerned that terminating these exemptions has had demonstrably negative impacts on the North American supply chain, the cost of living, and access to essential products for people in both of our countries.”

In the letter signed by 16 U.S governors and two Premiers from Canada, they say that the “timing of your [Trudeau’s] decision could not have been worse.”

The trucker protest which caused Trudeau to declare a state-of-emergency on Feb. 14 has been pushing for American and Canadian governments to lift COVID restrictions placed on them. Trudeau introduced a mandate for Canadian truckers late last month which says they must get vaccinated on their return from the United States.

The RCMP, Ottawa police, and the Canadian government continue to search for ways to remove the current gridlock in Ottawa but protestors claim they won’t back down until all COVID restrictions are lifted.