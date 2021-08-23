Governor Kay Ivey awards grant statewide victims of sexual assault

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to a news release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Gov. Ivey is awarding a $423,976 grant to support victims of sexual assault statewide.

The Alabama Coalition Against Rape, a nonprofit organization that assists sexual assault will use the funds to provide services to victims and prevent further assault.

The release said the coalition has provided victims with legal, medical, and counseling for victims since 1995. The coalition also provides training for allied professionals and maintains connections with other agencies to further help victims.

Gov. Ivey said “Those who have been victimized by rape and sexual assault need access to professional help. I commend the Alabama Coalition Against Rape for continuing to provide services for victims and for its outreach work to help in preventing these horrible crimes.”

The release said ADECA will administer the funds through the US Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation, and recreational development.

Along with grants, the coalition and its member agencies rely on private donations to ensure service can be provided year-round.