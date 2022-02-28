MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Governor of Alabama has asked ABC stores to immediately remove Russian liquors from their stores throughout the state.

Governor Kay Ivey wrote a letter to Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Administrator Mac Gipson which said:

I know that you watched in dismay last week – with me, with the people of Alabama, and indeed with the entire Nation – as Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated an unprovoked and dangerous war against Ukraine, our democratic ally. As a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, I am asking you, as ABC Board Administrator, to immediately remove all Russian-sourced liquor products from the shelves of ABC stores throughout the State of Alabama. Please not that this request applies only to liquor pproducts actually sourced in Russia and does not extend to Russian-themed liquor products that are sourced in some other nation. The removal should be in effect until further notice. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts millions of innocent lives at risk and represents an all-out assault on democracy. It is my hope that, by taking this action, the State of Alabama may contribute to Russia’s justly deserved – and increasing – economic isolation. Through this action, we strive to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they oppose this senseless attack not just on their homeland but also on the democratic principles that we, too, hold so dear. Governor Kay Ivey

The letter was sent on Feb. 28, 2022.