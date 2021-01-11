Governor Kay Ivey announces COVID vaccine online portal in the works

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Kay Ivey (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey went to Twitter to announce that the COVID-19 vaccination online portal is in the works.

The ADPH and governor’s office is aware of the high volume of calls slowing the hotline down.

Governor Ivey asks for patience and to only call the hotline if eligible, if a busy signal is given call back later.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories