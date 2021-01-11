Governor Kay Ivey announces COVID vaccine online portal in the works

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey went to Twitter to announce that the COVID-19 vaccination online portal is in the works.
The ADPH and governor’s office is aware of the high volume of calls slowing the hotline down.
Governor Ivey asks for patience and to only call the hotline if eligible, if a busy signal is given call back later.
