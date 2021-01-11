Governor Kay Ivey announces COVID vaccine online portal in the works

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey went to Twitter to announce that the COVID-19 vaccination online portal is in the works.

The ADPH and governor’s office is aware of the high volume of calls slowing the hotline down.

Governor Ivey asks for patience and to only call the hotline if eligible, if a busy signal is given call back later.

My office & @ALPublicHealth are aware of the current high volume of calls to AL’s #COVID19 vaccine hotline. We are working to improve our registration capabilities by creating an online portal in addition to the hotline. We'll provide more info when that's available. #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 11, 2021

In the meantime, we ask for the public’s patience & to only call the hotline if you are eligible. If you get a busy signal, please try calling again later. We need everyone’s help to make this work. Learn more at: https://t.co/nPZVfakjXl. #alpolitics #TogetherAL @ALPublicHealth — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 11, 2021

LATEST STORIES: