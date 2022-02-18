GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was in the Wiregrass Friday touting the four-lane expansion of east Highway 52 that will better connect Geneva County to Dothan. She also addressed the pandemic and her upcoming gubernatorial campaign.

When Gov. Ivey first took office, 17 of the 67 counties in the state did not have a road with four-lane access going into the county. As of Friday, six of those counties will soon begin construction projects to expand their highways. Geneva County is one of them.

“We have made a great start in our infrastructure our roads, bridges our port,” Governor Ivey said. “Made a great start with our business economy.”

The expansion will be the first major highway project in Geneva County since the 1960s.

Planning is underway now for connecting Highway 52 to the Circle City. The first phase of construction will break ground in the fall.

“The governor was very instrumental in announcing the expansion of the four-lane of Highway 52 from Hartford to just east of Malvern,” Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R) District 29.

Governor Ivey’s visit to the Wiregrass highlighted a lot of accomplishments made by Geneva County throughout the years, starting with the work done at Sysco Gulf Coast.

In addition to Sysco and the highway construction, the governor also talked about the pandemic, where she said masks should be a personal choice, not the government’s.

This was after she encouraged all school districts and universities in Alabama to remove their mask mandates.

“I hope the pandemic is behind us but we will see,” Governor Ivey said. “I think we are still feeling the effects of it in some ways. At the same time, if we can drop the masks, I am all for that too.”

Despite being ahead in the polls, the governor said Alabamians shouldn’t worry about her being active on the campaign trail because she said she’s ready to show voters what the next four years will look like.

“Well, I am available to meet with anyone who has to have a meeting,” Governor Ivey said. “I look forward to continuing to get my conservative record to the people.”

Governor Ivey is facing eight other Republican candidates in the upcoming gubernatorial race. Voters will be a chance to cast their ballots in the primary election on May 24.