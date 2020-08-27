Governor Ivey to provide COVID-19 update in press conference Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference with State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris to provide an update regarding COVID-19

As the state asks the public to practice social distancing, members of the media, public officials and staff present will also practice social distancing during the press conference, which will be held at the Alabama State Capitol. In accordance with the current practice of the Governor’s Office and all staff in the capitol building, every member of the media will have their temperature taken upon entrance.

The conference is to start at 11:30 AM CST. WKRG News 5 will offer coverage of the event live on air and Facebook. Be sure to tune in!

