Governor Ivey to provide COVID-19 update in press conference Thursday

MOBILE, Ala.-- The Downtown Strong Small Business Impact Fund recently awarded 19 grants totaling $38,000 to downtown businesses and property owners impacted by the COVID-19 closures and social distancing requirements. Now, thanks to a $5,000 donation from the PNC Foundation, more businesses will be able to receive assistance. Two grant opportunities are currently available: a Façade Grant for repairs and improvements to commercial buildings, and a Professional Assistance Grant for downtown businesses that require legal or accounting consultation.

“Many of our downtown street-level businesses are struggling mightily through the current decline in customers and the accompanying economic uncertainty,” said Elizabeth P. Stevens, president and CEO of the Downtown Mobile Alliance.” “This donation from the PNC Foundation will help us provide the funding to ensure those businesses are still here when downtown is able to reopen fully and customers once again fill our shops, restaurants and night spots.”