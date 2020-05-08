Governor Ivey to Hold Press Conference to Provide COVID-19 Update Friday at 11 AM

Tune into WKRG at 11 a.m. to see Governor Ivey’s press conference.
UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
As the state asks the public to practice social distancing, members of the media, public officials and staff present will also practice social distancing during the press conference, which will be held at the Alabama State Capitol.
