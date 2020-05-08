Governor Ivey to Hold Press Conference to Provide COVID-19 Update Friday at 11 AM

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) -- Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman wants to change the United States criminal justice system. That he's doing the media release of his new book, "Stealing Our Democracy: How the political assassination of a governor threatens our nation", during a pandemic only underscores the urgency of his mission. The coronavirus is spreading in some federal and state prisons and it's claiming lives.

Siegelman, who is also a former federal inmate, was sentenced to 88 months in prison on bribery and obstruction of justice convictions, but he has always said he was politically targeted. His story was featured on the CBS' "60 Minutes" and written about extensively in The New York Times, even garnering a letter of support from a bi-partisan contingency of attorneys general from around the country.