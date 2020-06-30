Governor Ivey to hold press conference at 10 a.m. today with an update on COVID-19

Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference to update the COVID-19 situation in Alabama Friday May 8, 2020 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to provide further updates on COVID-19.

Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

News 5 will stream the press conference on WKRG.com, the WKRG Facebook page, and on News 5.

