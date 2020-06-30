Governor Ivey to hold press conference at 10 a.m. today with an update on COVID-19

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference to update the COVID-19 situation in Alabama Friday May 8, 2020 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to provide further updates on COVID-19.

Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

News 5 will stream the press conference on WKRG.com, the WKRG Facebook page, and on News 5.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories