Governor Ivey to hold press conference at 10 a.m. today with an update on COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to provide further updates on COVID-19.
Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.
News 5 will stream the press conference on WKRG.com, the WKRG Facebook page, and on News 5.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: Restaurant fight over social distancing argument; Round 2 of Sahara dust
- Two arrested for murder in missing Mobile man case
- Supreme Court opens door for states to provide public funding to religious schools
- 72-year-old woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison
- LIVE: Governor Ivey to provide COVID-19 update