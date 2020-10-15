Governor Ivey talks business protection liability, economic incentive programs; special session under consideration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As businesses begin to reopen and serve patrons whilst under a health pandemic, many are pushing for liability protection in order to avoid COVID-19 related lawsuits.

Governor Kay Ivey addressed this very concern in the virtual forum for the Chamber of Commerce. She stated that with her working alongside BCA and the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, among others, the business liability protection was included as part of her state of emergency executive order.

Additionally, Ivey revisited the possible extension of the economic incentive programs set to expire by the end of 2020 that would assist in bringing in more business for the state. For Alabama to achieve economic stability pre-coronavirus, Ivey considers a special session regarding the previously mentioned issues.

As many know and can attest, 2020 has been one whirlwind of a year from the pandemic to the storm causing more stress upon the business economy.

“When I toured the damage caused by Hurricane Sally I was both broken-hearted and incredibly grateful that a storm of this magnitude did not inflict the vast amount of fatalities it certainly could have and that our state local leaders were ready every step of the way,” said Ivey.

She stated further that her heart ached for the many homes and businesses destroyed under the thumb of the storm. Although mother nature is unpredictable, she stated, “You can rest assured knowing that I will always be vigilant and ensure that the people who call Alabama’s Gulf Coast home receive the assistance they need when the hurricane season comes around.”

Ivey said early estimates suggested $90 million worth of damage to taxpayer-funded property and loans.

Nearly $2 billion were prioritized by Ivey’s administration in the CARES ACT fund where economic relief was provided to struggling organizations, programs, and businesses.

“…first to get back on track as a state, it’s imperative that our businesses are able to operate safely and efficiently to serve the needs of their communities on a permanent basis,” said Ivey.

She continued that in order to do this it will require a stabilized environment, so no further damage is done to the economy.

