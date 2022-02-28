MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The office of Governor Kay Ivey confirmed Governor Ivey signed House Bill 82, the Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act 2022 into law. This will provide immediate tax relief for Alabama small businesses.

The Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022 will include corporate and income tax relief provisions, as well as sales tax and business personal property tax relief for small businesses across Alabama. This act provides specific income tax relief to disadvantaged farmers by ensuring that the loan forgiveness is provided under the American Rescue Plan not treated as income under Alabama law.

A one-month filing extension from the due date of tax returns will be provided for small businesses in Alabama.