Governor Ivey signs off on letter regarding Southern Border Crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey has signed a letter along with 25 of her fellow governors to request a meeting with President Biden to discuss security on the Southern Border.

Gov. Ivey expressed her concern regarding the issue.

“There is a crisis at the southern border, plain and simple. My fellow governors and I have sent state resources, yet we have seen no action from the Biden-Harris Administration.

National security is critical, and make no mistake, eight months of unenforced borders places us all at risk. It is past time we address the border crisis,” said Ivey.

The meeting was requested to be held within 15 days.