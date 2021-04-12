Governor Ivey signs bill allowing home delivery of distilled spirits

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to sign agreements Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 for two privately built prisons, despite lawmakers’ complaints about the pricetag and lack of public transparency and warnings from advocacy groups that such prisons won’t address chronic violence and severe staffing woes.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Unedited Press Release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed SB 126, legislation to allow home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers from package stores, and from restaurants and bars with a meal purchase. The measure will become law 6 months from today.

“Innovative measures like home delivery of spirits have created convenience for consumers and a safe alternative way for adults to purchase and enjoy their favorite spirits at home during the pandemic,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “States all across the U.S. have allowed for home delivery of spirits to provide additional choices for consumers and generate much-needed revenue for hospitality businesses. We applaud Governor Ivey for signing this measure in support of Alabama businesses.”

Home delivery of distilled spirits from liquor stores and/or other off-premise retailers is currently allowed in more than 30 states plus D.C. Home delivery from restaurants and/or bars is allowed in 24 states plus D.C.

Home delivery is accompanied by the same safety protocols that all beverage alcohol purchases require by law including age verification to ensure underage persons do not illegally access alcohol and prohibitions on serving intoxicated patrons.