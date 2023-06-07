ALABAMA (WHNT) — A bill going after criminal enterprises has been signed by Governor Kay Ivey.

SB143 defines a “criminal enterprise” as at least three people involved in a pattern of crimes. Until recently, Alabama legislators referred to the bill as “anti-gang” but decided to go with the term “criminal enterprise” instead.

Legislators moved away from that language after a ‘spirited debate’ in the Alabama Judicial Committee, according to AL.com.

A person could be considered part of that group based on their style of dress, hand signs, tattoos, and other criteria that were outlined in the bill.

According to the legislation, a person would face longer sentences if convicted of violent crimes, particularly those involving guns.

After changes, the bill passed in both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support.

Read the full legislation here: