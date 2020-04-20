Governor Ivey releases statement urging Congress to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement urging Congress to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program.

“In Alabama, small businesses are the backbone of our economy. COVID-19 has had unavoidable, devastating consequences on our small businesses, but what is also unavoidable is Congress’ duty to protect this important sector of our American economy. My Office and I are staying in conversation with our Alabama delegation members and are discussing with them that as we work to combat COVID-19, this critical program is helping our small businesses across Alabama. Financial institutions have made close to 28,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling around $4.9 billion here in Alabama. I join President Trump, Leader McConnell, Leader McCarthy and small businesses across Alabama and around the country desperately in need of this assistance in urging Democrats to immediately replenish the Paycheck Protection Program. I look forward to Congress taking action this week. Alabama small businesses, I stand with you. We will get through this together.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories