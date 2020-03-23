Governor Ivey Issues Third Supplemental State of Emergency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey issues third supplemental state of emergency on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Please see the link below for the proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey’s Office on the Declaration of a Supplemental State of Emergency in response to the potential spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Alabama.
The proclamation can be found here.
