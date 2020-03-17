UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Governor Ivey Issues Statement on Updated Public Health Precautionary Guidelines

MONTGOMERY – Out of an abundance of caution, The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday issued updated guidelines to aid in Alabama’s efforts to flatten the curve during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. For Jefferson and surrounding counties (Tuscaloosa, Walker, Blount, St. Clair and Shelby), ADPH recommends against gatherings of 25 persons or more where a six-foot distance cannot be maintained. Additionally, any restaurant, bar, brewery or Category 3 food service establishment shall not permit on-premises consumption of food or drink for one week. This order will be reevaluated at the end of one week. ADPH is also strongly encouraging other counties across the state to adhere to these same guidelines.

Governor Kay Ivey: “These measures taken by the Alabama Department of Public Health are out of an abundance of caution in order to contain the area where the most cases of the COVID-19 are present.

“Alabamians living in Jefferson County and its surrounding counties are currently the most vulnerable to contracting the Coronavirus. I ask that Alabamians who live in these counties adhere to these regulations and would urge the rest of our state to do so as well, in order to mitigate the impact of the virus.

“I am encouraged to see so many of our citizens voluntarily self-regulate by practicing social-distancing – choosing to be safe rather than sorry is always the smart move. We should not take precautionary measures for granted, but I encourage everyone to remember the old adage ‘this too shall pass.’ Adhering to smart protocol and practicing a little patience will pull us through this.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris: “We need to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of Alabamians and stop the spread of Coronavirus. The measures that have been taken in Jefferson County are an important step. We are taking similar actions in the surrounding counties and encouraging all counties throughout the state to follow suit.”

Dr. Scott Harris and the Alabama Department of Public Health will host a webcast press conference to give further details this morning at 10:00 a.m.

Contact Ryan Easterling with any questions: ryan.easterling@adph.state.al.us

###

