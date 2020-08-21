Governor Ivey issues statement on municipal elections ahead of potential tropical weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Ahead of next week’s possible tropical weather impact to municipal elections, Governor Kay Ivey issued the following statement:

“The Alabama Gulf Coast is no stranger to the unpredictability and potentially damaging effects of tropical weather. As we continue keeping a close watch on the storm systems approaching the United States, we should do what we can now to be prepared, should Alabama receive impact from either of the two systems we are currently monitoring.

Currently, one system has the potential to have a direct hit to our Coast and possibly on the same day as municipal elections. Until we feel more certain about an imminent threat of dangerous weather, we will not make changes to the elections at this time. However, we are having discussions and making preparations, should we decide that moving the election or making any adjustments is necessary. We will be prepared to act quickly and effectively. My team and I are staying in close contact with emergency managers and local officials, and we will continue closely monitoring the approaching tropical systems.

Alabamians must remember that even amidst this health pandemic, if there is a threat for damaging weather, getting yourself and your family to a place of safety takes precedent. Do what you can to protect yourself from the virus. Wear a mask, sanitize and social distance if possible, but please follow your local weather forecasts, and stay weather aware.”