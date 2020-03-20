Gov. Ivey issues statement on authorization of Alabama National Guard on as-needed basis

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that she has given authorization to Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon with the Alabama National Guard to activate up to 100 guardsmen, should the need arise to combat COVID-19.

There is no determined need for formal assistance at this time, nor is there a plan for the Guard to operate as any type of enforcement of public health orders. This action strictly serves as a preparedness measure, should first responders or health care providers need additional support. As of Friday, Alabama has 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Governor Ivey released the following statement:

“While there is no immediate need for us to deploy our Guard, I have given authorization to Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to be on standby, should our first responders and health care providers need additional support.

“I want to ensure Alabamians that our National Guard stands ready to be part of this team effort to combat this invisible enemy.

“My administration has been given clear instructions to do everything possible to ensure the continuity of government while being flexible and responsible to the needs of our state. I ask for the support of my fellow Alabamians as we work through these challenging days together.”

LATEST STORIES