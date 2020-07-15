Governor Ivey issues statewide mask mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced a statewide mask requirement along with an amended Safer at Home Order.

Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order.

This amended order extends until July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

This is her fourteenth supplemental emergency proclamation containing an amended Safer at Home Order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

