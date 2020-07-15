Governor Ivey issues statewide mask mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced a statewide mask requirement along with an amended Safer at Home Order.
Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order.
This amended order extends until July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
This is her fourteenth supplemental emergency proclamation containing an amended Safer at Home Order.
