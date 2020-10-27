Governor Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Ivey fractured her shoulder after being tripped by the state’s “first dog,” her office said Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The rescue pooch unintentionally tripped the governor at home Tuesday night, Ivey’s office said. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Governor Ivey has proclaimed a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Zeta.

Ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta’s anticipated landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 1 hurricane, I am issuing a state of emergency effective today at 4:00 p.m. While this storm is not expected to have an impact as large as storms we’ve seen move through the Gulf earlier this year, we want to be in the best place possible to respond to anticipated rain, storm surge and mass power outage. I encourage everyone to remain weather aware and tuned in to their trusted news source as this storm could shift direction or change intensity. We continue to track the path of this storm and will stay in touch with the people of Alabama with any updates.

Governor Kay Ivey

The proclamation can be accessed below:

2020-10-27-SOE-Tropical-Storm-ZetaDownload

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories