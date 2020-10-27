Governor Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Governor Ivey has proclaimed a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Zeta.
Ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta’s anticipated landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 1 hurricane, I am issuing a state of emergency effective today at 4:00 p.m. While this storm is not expected to have an impact as large as storms we’ve seen move through the Gulf earlier this year, we want to be in the best place possible to respond to anticipated rain, storm surge and mass power outage. I encourage everyone to remain weather aware and tuned in to their trusted news source as this storm could shift direction or change intensity. We continue to track the path of this storm and will stay in touch with the people of Alabama with any updates.Governor Kay Ivey
The proclamation can be accessed below:
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile declares local state of emergency ahead of Zeta
- Six National Guardsmen arrested in shooting death of farmer’s wife
- Mobile County deputies work to locate missing man last seen on Friday
- Governor Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta
- City of Gulf Shores declares Local State of Emergency, calls for visitors to evacuate