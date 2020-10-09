Governor Ivey calls on Alabamians in campaign to pay tribute to health care heroes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey needs the help of Alabamians all across the coast to help pay tribute to health care heroes.

Gov. Ivey wants to thank these heroes for their unwavering service during the COVID-19 pandemic. In her proclamation, she asks Alabamians to leave their porch lights on every Friday in October in honor of health care workers everywhere.

“We’re lighting up Friday nights for our heroes. I’m continually amazed at the dedication of health care employees who work all year long to care for us and who during tough times, such as COVID, only seem to work harder,” Gov. Ivey says. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for the countless hours they’ve spent at hospitals, clinics and other facilities saving lives and helping to prevent the spread of this virus.”

These heroes will be honored at local schools as some will provide highlights this week at sporting events. This will come to an end at the high school football game Friday, Oct. 16.

“I urge all Alabamians to give an extra pat on the back this month to the men and women who have gone above and beyond during this virus and who continue to do so,” added Gov. Ivey.

View the proclamation here.

Light up Friday Nights is a joint campaign by the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Hospital Association, the Alabama Department of Education, the Council for Leaders in Alabama’s Schools, the Alabama Independent School Association, the Alabama High School Athletic Association and School Superintendents of Alabama.

