ALABAMA (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey is calling a special session in mid-July to address redistricting Alabama’s congressional map.

A federal three-judge panel declared the Alabama Legislature has to redraw the map by July 21.

The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a lower court ruling that found Alabama’s current congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act and ordered the GOP-led state to create a new map with an additional majority-Black district.

The original map only had black voters represented as a majority in 1 out of the 7 districts, despite making up 27% of the population.

“It is critical that Alabama be fairly and accurately represented in Washington. That is why I support the Alabama Legislature readdressing our congressional map in a special session beginning July 17. It is of the utmost importance that this special session only address the congressional map and nothing else. The task at hand is too urgent and too important. The Alabama Legislature has one chance to get this done before the July 21 court deadline. Our Legislature knows our state, our people and our districts better than the federal courts or activist groups do.” – Governor Kay Ivey

The Alabama Legislature will convene for the special session on July 17.