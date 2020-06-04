Governor Ivey Announces Development of Coronavirus Relief Fund Expenditure Request Form

Unedited press release from the office of Gov. Ivey.

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced that a Coronavirus Relief Fund Expenditure Request Form has been developed for the public to submit for reimbursement for expenses incurred from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As your governor, input from Alabama citizens is something I value and take into consideration each and every day,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I encourage anyone to submit your ideas on how our portion of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund monies should be spent – anything that falls within the guidelines will be considered. Together, with the partnership of the people of our state, I am committed to making sure that Alabama is made as whole as possible from responding to this virus.”

On March 27, 2020, President Donald Trump signed the congressionally approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law. Among other provisions, the CARES Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, of which roughly $1.8 billion has been allotted to the State of Alabama.

The CARES Act requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that—

are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID–19; were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the State or government; and were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on December 30, 2020.

In addition to federal guidelines, Alabama ACT 2020-199 (SB161) requires the State to only spend federal Coronavirus Relief Fund monies in one of the following categories:

Reimburse state agencies for expenditures directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Reimburse local governments for expenditures directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Support the delivery of healthcare and related services to citizens of the Alabama related to the coronavirus pandemic. Support citizens, businesses, and non-profits and faith-based organizations of the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Reimbursement of equipment and infrastructure necessary for remote work and public access to the functions of state government directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including the Legislature. Expenditures related to technology and infrastructure related to remote instruction and learning. Reimbursement of costs necessary to address the coronavirus pandemic by the Department of Corrections. Reimbursement of costs necessary to ensure access to the courts during the coronavirus pandemic. Reimburse the State General Fund for supplemental appropriations to the Alabama Department of Public Health. For any lawful purpose as provided by the United States Congress, the United States Treasury Department, or any other federal entity of competent jurisdiction.

All information will be processed by Governor’s Office.

