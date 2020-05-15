Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Prison Program Proposal Submissions

Proposals Submitted by Developer Teams Opened by the Alabama Department of Corrections

Unedited press release from the office of Gov. Ivey

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) today announced proposal submissions in response to the ADOC’s Request for Proposal (RFP) to improve the state’s prison infrastructure. The proposals were due to the ADOC on May 14, 2020, and were opened on May 15, 2020. The public opening was held virtually out of an abundance of caution and in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on COVID-19 as it relates to large public gatherings in enclosed spaces.

The following developer teams each submitted a proposal for evaluation to construct at least two new men’s facilities: Alabama Prison Transformation Partners (Star America; BL Harbert International; Butler-Cohen; Arrington Watkins Architects; and Johnson Controls, Inc.) and CoreCivic (CoreCivic; Caddell Construction; DLR Group; and R&N Systems Design). Upon the opening of the proposals, the procurement process has now progressed into a confidential proposal evaluation period.

“The dire need for new prisons becomes more prevalent and evident with each passing day. It is no secret that our current facilities, which were constructed decades ago, are structurally failing, no longer can safely house inmates, and simply cannot provide the critical, 21st-century programming and rehabilitative services this population desperately needs to successfully reenter society,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I am confident that this transformative initiative will improve our state’s infrastructure by replacing aging and dilapidated facilities that increasingly pose public safety risks and only will continue to unnecessarily drain taxpayers’ dollars. I remain committed, as I have from day one, to continue to work closely with the Legislature – on both sides of the aisle – throughout the procurement process. Frankly, I will not rest until we have an acceptable solution to this problem, which cannot be ignored and will not go away on its own.”

The careful and thorough evaluation of received proposals will be conducted by a committee of stakeholders, including representatives from the ADOC and the Alabama Department of Finance, including the Division of Construction Management. Once the evaluation process is complete, the aforementioned committee will make informed recommendations for awards to ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn.

It is expected that the evaluation and recommendation period will last a minimum of six weeks; therefore, Governor Ivey and the ADOC plan to announce the successful developer team(s) later this summer. Following the announcement of successful developer teams, the procurement process will progress into a confidential negotiation period in order to ensure and secure the best possible value for the state. Once negotiated, the agreed-upon financial terms will be shared publicly (expected Fall 2020).

“Every day, I hear from concerned lawmakers, journalists, and loved ones of inmates who are frustrated by the ADOC’s long-standing challenges and demand improved living conditions and rehabilitative services for those incarcerated in Alabama’s prisons,” ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn said. “While these challenges certainly cannot be solved by new facilities alone, they absolutely cannot be solved without them. As Commissioner of the ADOC, I share these frustrations and am committed to instituting positive change, which is why I staunchly am advocating for the construction of three new men’s facilities – it is the only way forward. These new facilities, coupled with increased staffing, will allow for improved rehabilitation, programming, and healthcare, all of which will have tangible and measurable societal benefits.”

The RFP was published in December 2019. An addendum was issued on April 3, 2020, extending the proposal submission deadline due to the impact of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: