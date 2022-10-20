MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey awarded roughly $400,000 to help various Alabama charities, food banks and ministries.

13 grants were awarded by Gov. Ivey under the state’s Healthy Food Financing Program. The program offers assistance to food providers with any resources needed to supply healthy food to people in the service area.

The program was created by the Alabama legislature in 2015. It was designed to improve access to fresh food for Alabamians in “food deserts” through food banks, farmer’s markets or retail grocery stores.

“Many Alabamians even in this day and time live in areas where fresh, nutritious foods are not easily available or that may be beyond their means to obtain,” Gov. Ivey said. “This program helps fill in those gaps by providing food service programs with the equipment, transportation and other resources to supply foods in those needed areas.”

The grants are administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

“Community providers of healthy foods are often on shoestring budgets and need assistance in meeting the demand in their areas,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This program helps provide those resources they need, and ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in meeting those needs.”

The grants are listed below: