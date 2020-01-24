Governor awards $1.7 million to assist low-income residents in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Ivey awarded grants totaling $1.7-million for programs that help low-income residents take steps to secure gainful employment and improve their quality of life. Some of that money is coming to the Gulf Coast.

The Community Services Block Grants will enable 20 community action agencies throughout the state to help low-income residents achieve self-sufficiency and address barriers to success through a variety of programs and services. The specific needs of the communities served determine which programs are available. That can include job search assistance and short-term employment skills classes, parenting classes, transitional housing, summer youth programs, financial literacy programs and emergency food and shelter.

Residents who need assistance should contact your local community action agency. Contact information for each agency can be found online at www.caaalabama.org.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Governor Ivey awarded grants to the following agencies:

Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) – $109,266.

(Madison and Limestone) – $109,266. Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Tuscaloosa, Sumter) – $171,486.

(Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Tuscaloosa, Sumter) – $171,486. Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker) – $28,339.

(Walker) – $28,339. Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens) – $12,145.

(Pickens) – $12,145. Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes, Pike) – $83,446.

(Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes, Pike) – $83,446. Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale) – $69,161.

(Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale) – $69,161. Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, St. Clair) – $140,136.

(Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall, St. Clair) – $140,136. Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan) – $80,283.

(Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan) – $80,283. Montgomery Community Action Committee Inc. (Montgomery) – $94,390.

(Montgomery) – $94,390. Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile, Washington) – $183,551.

(Mobile, Washington) – $183,551. Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee Inc. (Marion, Winston) – $23,449.

(Marion, Winston) – $23,449. Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon, Russell) – $38,824.

(Macon, Russell) – $38,824. Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) – $227,384.

(Jefferson) – $227,384. Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, Houston) – $85,701.

(Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, Houston) – $85,701. Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) – $3,922.

(Etowah) – $3,922. Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Chilton, Shelby, Autauga, Elmore) – $82,179.

(Chilton, Shelby, Autauga, Elmore) – $82,179. Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa) – $36,360.

(Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa) – $36,360. Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, Wilcox) – $128,522.

(Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, Wilcox) – $128,522. Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) – $57,026.

(Lee) – $57,026. Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, and Cleburne Counties (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega) – $105,639.

LATEST STORIES: