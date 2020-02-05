Govenor Ivey issues statement after Kimberly police officer shot during chase

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement on the Kimberly police officer shot during chase early Wednesday morning.

“I am profoundly grieved to hear of the passing of the Kimberly Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty last night. The safety of our citizens and the rule of law is forefront on the minds of our officers who willingly risk their lives on behalf of ours. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

