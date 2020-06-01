Gov. Kay Ivey releases statement on protests

Gov. Kay Ivey (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on Monday about the protests happening around the state.

“Like so many others throughout the country and around the world, I, too, was shocked and angered by the tragic actions that led to the senseless death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. It is a death that should have never happened, and it is a tragedy for which that too many people, especially African Americans, are all too familiar. Regretfully, the natural anger and frustration of Mr. Floyd’s death has now spread to our state and what started out as peaceful protests in some of our cities yesterday afternoon turned ugly last night.”

Gov. Kay Ivey

Gov. Ivey reprimanded the rioting, looting, and burning that has been seen during some of the protests seen around the state and country. Gov. Ivey said these actions are “not the way.” She also said that Alabama is the state with a rich history in terms of peaceful protests to lead the nation.

You can read Gov. Ivey’s full statement below.

