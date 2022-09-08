ALABAMA (WRBL) — For 70 years, Elizabeth II served as the queen of the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth II passed on Sept. 8 after being placed under medical care due to health concerns. She was 96-years-old at the time of her death.

In wake of the grand lady’s passing, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offered prayers to her family and country.

We have lost a grand lady. Queen Elizabeth ruled with dignity and with grace. She will always be remembered with great fondness. No doubt, she was a truly inspiring individual. My prayers are with her family and country. Gov. Kay Ivey

Queen Elizabeth II passed at her summer residence — Balmoral Castle, where she was surrounded by family.

With a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth held the longest-running monarch in Britain.