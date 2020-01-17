Gov. Kay Ivey on list of 10 most popular U.S. governors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is on a list of the 10 most popular governors in the U.S., according to a poll.

Morning Consult surveyed more than 5,000 registered voters across the United States on their governor. The fourth-quarter survey found that Ivey has an approval rate of 58 percent, ranking her at No. 10. Ivey’s disapproval rate is 28 percent. Her net approval was up 30 points.

Top 10 most popular governors

1. Mark Gordon, R-Wyoming

2. Larry Hogan, R-Maryland

3. Charlie Baker, R-Massachusetts

4. Phil Scott, R-Vermont

5. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire

6. Doug Burgum, R-North Dakota

7. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida

8. Greg Abbott, R-Texas

9. Asa Hutchinson, R-Arkansas

10. Kay Ivey, R-Alabama

10 least popular governors

1. David Ige, D-Hawaii

2. Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky

3. Gina Raimondo, D-Rhode Island

4. Ned Lamont, D-Connecticut

5. Kate Brown, D-Oregon

6. Kristi Noem, R-South Dakota

7. Janet Mills, D-Maine

8. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia

9. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska

10. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York

Morning Consult conducted 493,910 surveys with registered U.S. voters from October 1 through December 31, 2019, to determine the Fourth Quarter 2019 Governor Rankings.

