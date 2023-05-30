(WKRG) Baldwin County farmer Greg Burris on his property in Loxely, Ala.

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a “disaster designation” for several farmers in and around the WKRG viewing area due to a “drop in temperatures during a period in March,” according to a release.

Baldwin, Mobile, Escambia, Clarke and Washington are five of 16 primary counties impacted in the News 5 coverage area. Conecuh and Monroe are two of 35 contiguous counites impacted.

From March 18 to March 20, the State of Alabama experienced “extreme cold temperatures resulting in total loss of blueberries in southwest Alabama and a significant loss of peaches in central Alabama.”

There were also “stunted strawberry yields” during the cold weather. “At least one” farm reported losses of carrots as well.

“It is reasonable to conclude that more crop production was likely impacted,” reads the release from Gov. Kay Ivey.

Full List of counties that fall under the disaster designation

Primary Counties

Baldwin

Cullman

Henry

Morgan

Blount

Elmore

Houston

Russell

Chilton

Escambia

Mobile

Tallapoosa

Clarke

Etowah

Montgomery

Washington

Contiguous Counties