Gov Kay Ivey closes all Alabama beaches Monday at 3 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey is closing all Alabama beaches on Monday September 14 starting at 3 PM.

Gov Ivey also recommends evacuating areas south of I-10 or low elevated areas, especially for non-residents.

Gov Ivey said “As the recently upgraded Hurricane Sally continues heading closer to the Gulf Coast, we must give individuals time to prepare for the anticipated impacts of this storm. Through a supplemental state of emergency declaration, I am closing all Alabama beaches effective today at 3:00 p.m. and recommending an evacuation, especially of non-residents, and those living in flood-prone areas south of I-10. Alabamians are no stranger to tropical weather and the significant damage these storms can do, even though our state is not currently in the direct line of impact. Locals will need to prepare their homes, businesses and personal property for imminent storm surge, heavy rain and flash flooding. I urge everyone to tune in to their trusted weather source, and pay attention to your local officials for updates regarding your area as they make further recommendations based off the unique needs of your community. I am staying engaged with our emergency response team at the state level as well as our local officials in Mobile and Baldwin counties, and we will be providing assistance wherever needed. I ask everyone to use their best judgement and practice personal responsibility to ensure safety of themselves, their families and our first responders. Stay weather aware!”

LATEST STORIES