MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey awarded seven grants totaling nearly $1 million to serve child abuse victims across 16 southern Alabama counties, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced Monday.

ADECA administers the grants using funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Children deserve to be raised in nurturing and supportive homes. It is, therefore, critically important that we make resources available to those who have experienced abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am grateful to these nonprofit organizations for working to help young victims recover and overcome the trauma of abuse.”

Agencies receiving grants in the WKRG coverage area:

Escambia County Regional Child Advocacy Center: received $57,758 to serve victims in Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.

received $57,758 to serve victims in Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties. CARE House Inc.: received $99,840 to serve Baldwin County residents. They plan to provide services to help victims heal and programs to raise awareness of abuse as well as professional assistance to victims.

received $99,840 to serve Baldwin County residents. They plan to provide services to help victims heal and programs to raise awareness of abuse as well as professional assistance to victims. Regional House Child Advocacy Center Inc.: received $78,386, primarily used to serve sexual abuse victims across Choctaw, Clarke and Washington counties.

received $78,386, primarily used to serve sexual abuse victims across Choctaw, Clarke and Washington counties. Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc.: received $298,805 and will use it to fund its services to victims including counseling, assistance with needs, referrals to additional community organizations and education in Mobile County

Agencies receiving grants outside the WKRG coverage area:

Covington County Child Advocacy Center Inc.: received $78,386 for forensic interviews, mental health assistance and advocacy services for victims in the county.

received $78,386 for forensic interviews, mental health assistance and advocacy services for victims in the county. Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center : received $219,482 and will use it to assist victims and raise awareness in Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.

: received $219,482 and will use it to assist victims and raise awareness in Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention: received $151,823 in grant funds and will use it to offer a variety of services, including individual, family and group therapy in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

“Child abuse has a long-term negative impact not only on individuals but also the larger community, affecting quality of life and economic prosperity,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This is important work to help victims and their families recover and rebuild their lives, and Gov. Ivey and I will continue to support those who do it.”

