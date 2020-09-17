Gov Ivey to hold presser at 10 a.m. for update on aftermath of Sally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey will hold a presser Thursday morning for an update on the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.
The presser is scheduled for 10 AM.
