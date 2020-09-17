Gov Ivey to hold presser at 10 a.m. for update on aftermath of Sally

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey will hold a presser Thursday morning for an update on the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

The presser is scheduled for 10 AM.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories