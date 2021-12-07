Gov. Ivey to cut ribbon at new tech company headquarters in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new tech company opening its headquarters in Brewton.

Provalus, a company launched by Atlanta-based Optomi, is one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech-staff firms. The company provides an alternative to overseas outsourcing of business functions and aims to utilize talent in rural communities for technology, business and support positions. The 55,000-square-foot facility will offer business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, and helpdesk services to clients, including Fortune 1000 companies.

Joining the governor will be Provalus President Laura Chevalier, Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace, and state Sen. Greg Albritton.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Provalus Headquarters, 206 St. Nicholas Ave. in Brewton.

