Gov. Ivey to authorize agency directors to implement telework and more

UPDATE (5:53 P.M.) — A letter was issued to all state agency heads from Gov. Ivey to reiterate her previous announcements as well as go over additional restrictions related to COVID-19.

The letter can be viewed below:

Governor Kay Ivey issued out a couple of tweets Sunday evening stating that as of March 16 on Monday she will be authorizing agency directors to implement telework.

All of her tweets are below:

Departments providing public safety, direct care, and other essential services must plan and schedule their activities accordingly, with the directors of depts determining the staffing to ensure the continued operation of essential and emergency services. #alpolitics #COVID19 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 15, 2020

Effective on Monday, March 16, I will be authorizing agency directors to implement telework, flexible work schedules and practice social distancing for the next three weeks. #alpolitics #COVID19 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 15, 2020

Employees should plan to return to regular work schedules on Monday, April 6. For more information, please contact your immediate supervisor or department head. While out of the office, please continue the practice of sound hygiene and social distancing. #COVID19 #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 15, 2020

LATEST STORIES: