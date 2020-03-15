Gov. Ivey to authorize agency directors to implement telework and more

UPDATE (5:53 P.M.) — A letter was issued to all state agency heads from Gov. Ivey to reiterate her previous announcements as well as go over additional restrictions related to COVID-19.
The letter can be viewed below:
Governor Kay Ivey issued out a couple of tweets Sunday evening stating that as of March 16 on Monday she will be authorizing agency directors to implement telework.
All of her tweets are below:
LATEST STORIES:
- Bills that would repeal motorcycle helmet requirement receive hearing in Jefferson City
- Mayor Gardner calls special meeting with City Council to discuss COVID-19 mitigation plan
- MFR: Boat fire at Cochrane bridge
- Warm and spring-like week ahead
- Foley PD: Two-car crash on Highway 59, one life-flighted