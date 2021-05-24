Gov. Ivey signs bill banning vaccine passports in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill banning vaccine passports in Alabama.

Per Senate Bill 267, the state and local governments are prohibited from issuing vaccine passports to Alabamians.

Additionally, businesses in the state are prohibited from refusing service based on whether or not a customer has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, business owners can still require their employees to get a vaccine.

The bill will also not change any vaccine requirements for students in schools, so long as the requirements were in force prior to January 1, 2021, and they allow students to opt-out of the requirement based on religious reasons or medical conditions.

SB267, introduced in February by State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), passed the Alabama State Senate in April and the Alabama State House last week.

Gov. Ivey remains supportive of Alabamians getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr. Harris and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama. I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction. I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings. I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider.” Gov. Kay Ivey

Republicans backed the bill, saying a vaccine passport would be a government intrusion into personal freedom and health choices; Democrats expressed concern after a provision exempting nursing homes, higher education, assisted living communities, and hospitals from the passport ban.