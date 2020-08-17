Gov. Ivey shares back to school message to Alabamians

(WKRG) — As classes around the state begin, Gov. Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians – teachers, parents and students — to stay motivated and safe this school year.

“We’re all in this together, no matter if you’re in the classroom, working from home or a mix of the two… the goal remains the same: To provide a safe learning environment for quality education. We need everyone to be smart and do your part to ensure we can get things somewhat back to normal as quickly and safely as possible,” Ivey said. “Let’s work together, Alabama, and make this a productive school year.”

Watch her full message in the video above.

