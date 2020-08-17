Gov. Ivey shares back to school message to Alabamians

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — As classes around the state begin, Gov. Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians – teachers, parents and students — to stay motivated and safe this school year.

“We’re all in this together, no matter if you’re in the classroom, working from home or a mix of the two… the goal remains the same: To provide a safe learning environment for quality education. We need everyone to be smart and do your part to ensure we can get things somewhat back to normal as quickly and safely as possible,” Ivey said. “Let’s work together, Alabama, and make this a productive school year.”

Watch her full message in the video above.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories