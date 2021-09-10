Gov. Ivey: Republican governors ‘united in fighting back’ against President Biden’s vaccine mandates

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to sign agreements Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 for two privately built prisons, despite lawmakers’ complaints about the pricetag and lack of public transparency and warnings from advocacy groups that such prisons won’t address chronic violence and severe staffing woes.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in an official statement that she and other Republican governors were “united in fighting back” against President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandates following a Friday morning conference call.

“A conference call with Republican governors just wrapped up. President Biden has overreached with these new mandates, and we’re united in fighting back. I’m partnering alongside my conservative colleagues across the country in this fight. This is a fight for businesses, our hardworking men and women, and our American liberties. “I encourage Alabamians to take the vaccine – have been since the beginning, but we’re never going to mandate it. And we certainly aren’t going to allow Washington, D.C. and this president to tell Alabama what to do. Here in Alabama, we don’t put up with that nonsense.” – Governor Kay Ivey

Ivey did not say how she and other Republican governors planned to ‘fight back’ against the mandates.

On Thursday, Ivey responded to the president’s announcement, saying “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark.”

Ivey went on to call Biden’s mandates “outrageous” and “overreaching.”