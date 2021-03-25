Gov. Ivey releases statement on Alabama severe weather deaths

Governor Ivey has issued a statement with the ongoing severe weather and initial reports of loss of life. These reports include fatalities in Ohatchee.

From Governor Kay Ivey: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”