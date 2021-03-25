Gov. Ivey releases statement on Alabama severe weather deaths

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Kay Ivey (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

Radar

Today's Forecast

Download the WKRG News 5 Weather APP

Governor Ivey has issued a statement with the ongoing severe weather and initial reports of loss of life. These reports include fatalities in Ohatchee.

From Governor Kay Ivey: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories